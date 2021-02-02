Metro Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81 – New Telegraph


Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81 - New Telegraph

Veteran journalist, a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh is dead, aged 81. Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm on Monday after a brief illness. He...
