Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81 - New Telegraph
Veteran journalist, a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh is dead, aged 81. Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm on Monday after a brief illness. He...
www.newtelegraphng.com