Veteran Nollywood Actor, Harry Anyanwu has apparently delved into the music industry as a rapper and he appears to be making a quite a name, after getting featured on Zamo, a song by singer Slim Brown.
Anyanwu shared several clips from the official music video of the song on his verified …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2YO2hR9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Anyanwu shared several clips from the official music video of the song on his verified …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2YO2hR9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 25.4 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[31]