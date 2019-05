Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony slated for tomorrow, 29 May 2019 and in compliance with the requirement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)....Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MpdUNs Get More Nigeria Political News