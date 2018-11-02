Business Vice president Yemi Osinbajo celebrates with Grange school at 60 – BusinessDay

#1
Celebrating 60 years of Excellence in Tradition and Global Innovation, Grange School Lagos celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with the official unveiling of its Anniversary Logo by His Excellency, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, (GCON) at the school premises …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2CYl4SL

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top