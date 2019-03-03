So, it turns out Jose Mourinho may have been wrong. He wanted a new defender at Manchester United but it appears the one he needed was there all along.
Victor Lindelof sits at United’s training ground. A No 2 on his training …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2Tc7oNo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Victor Lindelof sits at United’s training ground. A No 2 on his training …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2Tc7oNo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]