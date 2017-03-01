Victor Moses has today signed a new contract with the Blues. The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in Chelsea’s pursuit of silverware under Antonio Conte. Upon signing the two-year extension to his deal, which will now run until 2021, Moses said: ‘I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. ‘We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.’ Technical director Michael Emenalo added: ‘We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.’