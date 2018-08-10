Property For Sale Victoria Bay in Lekki Phase 1 | Lekki, Lagos - N36,000,000 - N60,000,000 – Private Property Nigeria

#1
Victoria Bay, Second Lekki Toll Gate after Chevron, Lekki, Lagos

Victoria Bay is a new residential development from the stables of the development company that brought you the likes of victoria crest estates 1,2 & 3 located at the second lekki toll gate after Chevron.This …



For details visit https://ift.tt/2wEt4UL – Private Property Nigeria
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top