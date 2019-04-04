Kenyan singer and song writer, Victoria Kimani is unapologetically not ready to date a guy who doesn’t have cash.Speaking on Upclose with Betty, the China Love singer talked about some of the qualities she looks for in a man and why her love life is ‘dead’.“First of all you can’t be broke,” Victoria said.“He needs to have swag and be successful”, she continued.The shock was written Victoria Kimani’s face was so evident when Betty asked if she would be with a man because of true love and not money. She laughed uncontrollably and said she wouldn’t date someone who is lazy and unambitious