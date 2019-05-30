Metro VIDEO: ‘Blood of Jesus’ – Nigerians prays as Oni Of Ife’s diviner perform rites aboard a plane – Information Nigeria

#1
Drama broke out amongst Nigerians on an Arik Air flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos as the Oni of Ife Oba Enitan boarded the plane.

People began to plead the blood of Jesus after the Ooni’s diviner began performing some sort of traditional rites. The diviner was dressed …


Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2wueYoB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top