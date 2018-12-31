The Nigerian air force (NAF) has launched air strikes on a hideout allegedly being used by bandits in Tsamari, Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state to terrorise residents.
Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of air force, disclosed this on Sunday, saying the air task force (ATF) confirmed the presence of …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2BPajQu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of air force, disclosed this on Sunday, saying the air task force (ATF) confirmed the presence of …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2BPajQu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]