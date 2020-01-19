Entertainment Video: Burna boy acquires 8-bedroom mansion in Lekki – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Burna Boy has acquired an 8-bedroom mansion in Lekki, Lagos. In photos that surfaced online, the singer is seen chilling in the upper part of the house.

In another photo, a pal of his is seen congratulating him, simply writing ”the one and only, congrats bro”....



