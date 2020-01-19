Burna Boy has acquired an 8-bedroom mansion in Lekki, Lagos. In photos that surfaced online, the singer is seen chilling in the upper part of the house.
In another photo, a pal of his is seen congratulating him, simply writing ”the one and only, congrats bro”....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38pBRL4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In another photo, a pal of his is seen congratulating him, simply writing ”the one and only, congrats bro”....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38pBRL4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]