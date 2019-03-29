Entertainment Video: Club manager, Richard Nnadi reveals how Nigerian celebrities owed him so much money he had to shut down the club - LINDA IKEJIS BLOG

Manager of defunct night club, Escape, Richard Nnadi, has taken to his Instagram page to call out some Nigerian celebrities including ex-big brother housemates, who owed him so much money he had to shut down the club.

Richard in his post said the club had to close down because they were in debt of over N120 milion and that the debtors ranged from the biggest Nigerian stars and artists.


