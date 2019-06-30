advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Video: Davido Gifts Legendary Actress, Ify Onwuemene, Promises To Foot Her Bills – Information Nigeria

#1
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ”Davido” has gone to see the ailing actress, Ify Onwuemene, at the hospital where he gifted her one million Naira.

According to the video which was shared by an Instagram user, Gossip mill, the singer promises to help with the medical bill. …

davido.jpg

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YwvyAs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top