Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 7- Cancer: Why Nigeria Must Act Now! Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Entertainment [Video] Esohe To Women- Relax And Enjoy The Sex When You're Being Raped

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Jules, Mar 24, 2017 at 1:33 PM. Views count: 806

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    In a really appalling video posted on Social network, Nigerian Comedian Esohe, advises women on how to act during rape.




    In the video which has now been removed from Instagram, Esohe said, "My fellow women, there is something I want to discuss with you in private, very personal. If life give you lemons, you make lemonade. If like shows you pepper, you make peppersoup. Now, if you see that they want to rape you, in my own opinion or thinking, just relax. Change that raping to rapport. Make something good come out of it.

    esohe.JPG



    ''Just enjoy it. Position yourself not to struggle so that they can beat you. Take it in your mind that you have done one night stand because the kind of emotional problem and torture and breakdown that women will have psychologically after a rape incident, it is good to just condition your mind that you are having sex"she said
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 24, 2017 at 3:03 PM
    Jules, Mar 24, 2017 at 1:33 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    If life gives you no brains, you should keep your mouth shut.
     
    curator, Mar 24, 2017 at 2:38 PM
    #2