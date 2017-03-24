In a really appalling video posted on Social network, Nigerian Comedian Esohe, advises women on how to act during rape.
In the video which has now been removed from Instagram, Esohe said, "My fellow women, there is something I want to discuss with you in private, very personal. If life give you lemons, you make lemonade. If like shows you pepper, you make peppersoup. Now, if you see that they want to rape you, in my own opinion or thinking, just relax. Change that raping to rapport. Make something good come out of it.
''Just enjoy it. Position yourself not to struggle so that they can beat you. Take it in your mind that you have done one night stand because the kind of emotional problem and torture and breakdown that women will have psychologically after a rape incident, it is good to just condition your mind that you are having sex"she said
Last edited by a moderator: Mar 24, 2017 at 3:03 PM