Few hours after DJ Arafat was laid to rest at Williamsville cemetery in Abidjan’s working-class Adjame district, his grave was desecrated by fans for social media photos.
The incident occurred just after Ivoriens paid their last tribute to the late entertainer in an overnight grand funeral concert which began on Friday August 30.
