Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro VIDEO: How Army Left Nnamdi Kanu’s House After Invasion

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:53 PM. Views count: 140

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A video showing what transpired at the house of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB , Nnamdi Kanu has emerged online.

    In the video troops of Operation Python Dance and some police officers reportedly ransacked the home of the IPOB leader in Afaraukwu.

    The desk officer in charge of Python Dance in Abia State, had confirmed that troops raided the family residence of Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday.

    See Video that emerged online claiming how the Nigerian army left the house of the proscribed IPOB leader:

     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:53 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - VIDEO Army Left
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Video Showing Captured IPOB Members Eating In Army Office Surfaces Online

      RemmyAlex, Sep 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,206
      Samguine
      Sep 15, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Begins Probe Of Video Clip Showing Manhandling Of Civilians

      RemmyAlex, Sep 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      744
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 14, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Helicopter Allegedly Hovers Over Nnamdi Kanu’s House [VIDEO]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,229
      Khaleesi Dragonfire
      Sep 13, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      VIDEO: Nigerian Army Stations At Nnamdi Kanu's Home

      RemmyAlex, Sep 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      8,813
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 12, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      VIDEO: Nigerian Army Releases Own Version of Encounter With IPOB Members

      RemmyAlex, Sep 11, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,033
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 11, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Residents Panic as Army Deploys Armoured Tanks to the South East [VIDEO]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,812
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 5, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Why We Abducted Policewomen – Shekau Explains in New Video, Mocks Nigerian Army

      kemi, Jun 27, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      3,502
      ogbonna chinasa
      Jun 27, 2017

    Comments