A 21 year-old Ghanaian lady, Charlotte Abena Serwaa Ghanaba popularly known on social med as Queen Sika Ghanabah claims she has slept with about 700 men.
Queen Sika claimed that since becoming s*xually active at age 14, she has slept with over 700 Ghanaian …
via Headline News in Ghana – https://ift.tt/2m14Z8U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Queen Sika claimed that since becoming s*xually active at age 14, she has slept with over 700 Ghanaian …
via Headline News in Ghana – https://ift.tt/2m14Z8U
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 55 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[29]