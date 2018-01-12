Submit Post Advertise

Punch Newspaper Nigeria [VIDEO] India launches 100th satellite into space

Discussion in 'Punch Newspaper' started by Sola, Jan 12, 2018 at 9:32 PM. Views count: 53

  1. Sola

    Sola Guest

    India’s space agency, ISRO, successfully launched a rocket carrying its 100th satellite along with dozens of others from six countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United States, AFP has reported.

    See the video, courtesy AFP:


    India’s space agency ISRO successfully launches a rocket carrying its 100th satellite along with dozens of others from six countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United States. pic.twitter.com/44iZDclsh3

    — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 12, 2018

    Continue reading...
     
    Sola, Jan 12, 2018 at 9:32 PM
    #1



    Comments