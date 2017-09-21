[Video] Infertility Treatment: Important Things Nigerians Should Know

Infertility is becoming an increasing problem around Nigeria and the rest of the world.
There are many different issues involved from both the male and the female side that can be addressed by fertility experts and centres in Nigeria.
This video is produced to provide initial questions to some common questions couples have about fertility treatment in Nigeria and around the world.
For further information please contact Lily Fertility Centre on 08057495289 and 08057495364 or
visit there website - https://nblinks.pro/lily-video
Video produced by Xposure Connect Africa
