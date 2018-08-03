Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment [Video] Johnny Drille Ft. Simi – Halleluya – Naijaloaded

#1
Uber-talented Mavin Records singer – Johnny Drille continues to impress as his fanbase grows bigger with each release.

He comes through with the visuals to his buzzing single – “Halleluya” featuring X3M Music’s superstar singer – Simi...



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2LAx519

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top