[Video] Kuje Prison, Abuja On Fire

    A building located inside the popular Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital, Abuja, is currently on fire.

    A video clip apparently recorded by an inmate shows the building engulfed in flames with people standing around and watching. No fire officials were found.

    The Kuje Prison which is located on the outskirts of Kuje, a densely populated satellite town and headquarters of Kuje Area Council of the FCT, occupies a vast expanse of land.

    It has played host to a vast number of influential Nigerians undergoing trial including former NSA director Sambo Dasuki and the embattled leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.


     

