Metro Video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable reaction when she was surprised with a car for her 2nd birthday – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The 2-year-old South African girl is currently the toast of the internet because of her reaction after her parents presented a toy car gift to her as her 2nd birthday present.

Her expression when she saw the car was raw and priceless. Her father shared the video online.


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2HubsRU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top