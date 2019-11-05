A massive riot has erupted in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following the ban on okadas and tricycles from plying certain routes in the metropolis by the Lagos State Government.
The protest has led to a clash between the police and okada riders in Ijora area of the state as the police tried to stop the protesters.
The protesters, in their large number blocked the expressway and burnt tyres on the road. The police, in a bid to stop the protest led to the riot
read more
The protest has led to a clash between the police and okada riders in Ijora area of the state as the police tried to stop the protesters.
The protesters, in their large number blocked the expressway and burnt tyres on the road. The police, in a bid to stop the protest led to the riot
read more