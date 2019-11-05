Metro Video: Massive riot in Lagos, as police clash with protesters over Okada ban - PM News

#1
A massive riot has erupted in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following the ban on okadas and tricycles from plying certain routes in the metropolis by the Lagos State Government.

The protest has led to a clash between the police and okada riders in Ijora area of the state as the police tried to stop the protesters.

The protesters, in their large number blocked the expressway and burnt tyres on the road. The police, in a bid to stop the protest led to the riot

Okada.jpg





read more
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top