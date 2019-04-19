Metro VIDEO: Nigerian Workers can sue employers who pay less than 30,000 minimum wage – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Presidency President Buhari signed the bill into law on Thursday.

The bill ensures and mandates the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission and the minister or labour, to be the chief and principal …


Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XjLW6u

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top