Metro Video Of The Arrest Of 34 Nude Dancers At A Club In Abuja Emerges, APC UK Reacts – Nairaland

#1
Few days ago, 34 female strippers who play their trade at a popular night club in Abuja, Caramelo, were arrested by the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

It was also learnt that some of the nude dancers were from wealthy homes, while some of them were …


Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GAGmHe

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top