A video showing battle-ready International School, Ibadan staff and security guards waylaying Muslim female students, while forcing them to remove their Hijab have surfaced online. The International School is the secondary school of the University of Ibadan. Also Read: UNIbadan school shut down over Hijab Controversy
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RYf1D4
