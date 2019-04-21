Metro [Video] Pastor sucks out demons from members’ mouth – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Many Africans have taken religion especially Christianity and made it into something that leaves everyone asking questions. Some “men of God” have used their positions to exploit, enslave and even abused the fundamental rights is some of their gullible members. It’s either a pastor is asking a member…



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DrvbyR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top