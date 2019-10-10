A plus-sized groom has trended online because of his dance steps. A video showing the groom ‘beating’ his wife to it emerged online to the delight of many.
People have been commenting on how well the groom was able to carry himself despite his size! Funny enough, …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2VzlCFR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
People have been commenting on how well the groom was able to carry himself despite his size! Funny enough, …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2VzlCFR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 37.6 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]