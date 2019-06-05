Gender activists at the Women Deliver Conference in Canada were not too pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s submission on women empowerment in Ghana.
The President has said, despite the majority being women in Ghana, not much political action had been witnessed in their push for greater inclusion in …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2Kt4eyU
Get more World News
The President has said, despite the majority being women in Ghana, not much political action had been witnessed in their push for greater inclusion in …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2Kt4eyU
Get more World News
Attachments
- 20.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]