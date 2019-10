Professor Gyampo, a Ghanaian lecturer implicated in BBC’s "sex for grades" exposé, was filmed crying in class in front of his students after the video aired.Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, was caught on camera propositioning marriage to an undercover reporter …Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2opdFa1 Get More Nigeria Metro News