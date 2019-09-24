Checkout the brand new visuals by Rudeboy performing his Audio Money single released not so long ago.
The video features the raving Ghanaian entertainer Shatta Bandle playing a comic role and also sees literal meaning of the song …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/2m6eqU8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The video features the raving Ghanaian entertainer Shatta Bandle playing a comic role and also sees literal meaning of the song …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/2m6eqU8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 32.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[66]