A video showing some soldiers praying and worshiping their maker on the battlefield is currently trending on social media In the video, the soldiers, who clutched their riffles, sang emotionally:
“My song everyday, father draw me nearer, draw me nearer, nearer to thee,” they sang a popular Christian song …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2BNnu59
Get More Nigeria Metro News
“My song everyday, father draw me nearer, draw me nearer, nearer to thee,” they sang a popular Christian song …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2BNnu59
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]