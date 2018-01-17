A video showing the “transformation” of a renowned “transvestite” is currently trending after it was uploaded onto Emmanuel TV, the channel of famous Nigerian Prophet, T. B. Joshua. “This is the real-life testimony of Mario Aníbal Giménez Ruiz, a Paraguayan, who was born a man, but lived almost his entire life as a woman,” reads the YouTube description of the controversial video. According to Mario, at the tender age of 15, he underwent surgery, implanting silicon breasts to facilitate his urge for femininity. “I was never attracted to women but rather to young men,” Mario explained, adding that he even legally married a man in Argentina and took female hormones to compliment the gender-reassigning operation. However, despite this flashy lifestyle, “I really wanted to change from deep within me,” the Paraguayan admitted in the clip. Thus, when Joshua visited the South American nation of Paraguay to hold a Crusade, the transvestite decided to attend and receive prayer. “When Prophet T.B. Joshua touched me, I lost consciousness,” Mario recounted. “When I regained consciousness, I felt like another person – I felt like a man.” That moment marked the beginning of a dramatic change. After realising the “affection” he once had for males disappeared, he began feeling “ridiculous” upon seeing “so many female clothes and shoes in my closet.” To complete the transformation, Joshua sponsored a life-changing surgery to remove Mario’s silicon breast implants, providing over $3,000 (N1 million) in the process. Mario looked every bit a man as he shared his remarkable testimony before a crowd of over 50,000 at a subsequent crusade Joshua held in the Dominican Republic in November 2017. “God hates sin, not sinners. Therefore, we should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts,” the cleric, who is the head of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, based in Lagos, Nigeria, advised at the tail-end of the clip, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times on Facebook.