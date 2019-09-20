Metro VIDEO: Wike presents SUVs to Rivers lawmakers — 24 hours after passing budget - The Cable

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented members of the state assembly, with brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The governor handed out the gifts less than 24 hours after the lawmakers passed the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn.

While receiving the gifts at government house, Port Harcourt, the lawmakers commended the governor and promised to continue working closely with him.

Ikuinyi Ibani, the speaker, thanked Wike for giving priority to the welfare of lawmakers.


