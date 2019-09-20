Metro Videos of jobseekers climbing buildings to get an NDLEA job sparks outrage - LIB

#1
Viral videos of an alleged "inhumane" treatement jobseekers were subjected to by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) authorities, has sparked an outrage online.

In the videos shared online, some of the jobseekers were spotted climbing buildings to make it in for an aptitude test organized by the federal agency for its prospective employees. Videos taken at different centres the aptitude test was scheduled to hold, showed so many jobseekers waiting outside.



ndlea.png

