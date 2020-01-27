Sports Videos show minutes after Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Videos of the moment after Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed has been released online.

The NBA legend, 41, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday....


