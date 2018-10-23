Sports Vidic hails Ronaldo as ultimate professional ahead of Old Trafford return – Goal.com News

#1
The former defender spent three years with the Portuguese star at Manchester United and he lauded his former team-mate prior to Tuesday’s game.

Nemanja Vidic described Cristiano Ronaldo as the perfect role model as the Manchester United great returns to Old Trafford with Juventus. It will …



read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2AnH73F

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top