The former defender spent three years with the Portuguese star at Manchester United and he lauded his former team-mate prior to Tuesday’s game.
Nemanja Vidic described Cristiano Ronaldo as the perfect role model as the Manchester United great returns to Old Trafford with Juventus. It will …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2AnH73F
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nemanja Vidic described Cristiano Ronaldo as the perfect role model as the Manchester United great returns to Old Trafford with Juventus. It will …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2AnH73F
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]