Entertainment [Vidoe]: 'You all owe me' – Naira Marley to Yahoo Boys – Information Nigeria

Nigerian Music artiste, Naira Marley is again trending following his release from jail. The Issagoal crooner in a short video now trending on social media sent a message to “Yahoo boys” saying they all are owing him because he went to prison because of them.

Naira Marley was arrested alongside …


via Information Nigeria

