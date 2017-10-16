Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

World Vietnam Woman Gives Birth to 7kg Baby

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 3:37 PM. Views count: 91

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A Vietnamese mother had the shock of her life when her newborn son weighed in at a whopping 7.1 kilograms (15.7 pounds), one of the heaviest births ever reported in the Southeast Asian nation.

    The very large bundle of joy was born Saturday to his beaming — and stunned — parents in northern Vinh Phuc province.

    “When the doctor said my child was 7.1 kilograms, we all couldn’t believe it,” father Tran Van Quan told AFP Monday.

    Doctors had earlier told mother Nguyen Kim Lien that her baby would be around five kilograms, but she hadn’t bargained for the extra two.

    To be certain, they weighed him again after doctors brought him to mum’s hospital room. The scales didn’t lie.

    “He was 7.2 kilograms with some clothes on, so a bit heavier than when he came out of mummy!” Quan added.

    Hospital staff confirmed the baby’s weight to AFP, declining to comment.

    The family have named the not-so-little-guy Tran Tien Quoc, and Quan said both mother and son are healthy and happy.

    The last big baby to make headlines in Vietnam was in 2008, when a woman gave birth to a daughter weighing nearly seven kilograms in central Gia Lai province.

    The heaviest baby ever born to a healthy mother clocked in at 10.2 kilograms in 1955 in Aversa Italy, according to Guinness World Records.

    Baby Quoc is expected to go home in a few days with mum, who is recovering from a Caesarean section.

    This is the couple’s second son. Their first was born in 2013 and weighed a comparatively modest 4.2 kilograms
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 3:37 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Vietnam Woman Gives
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      VIDEO: Woman Interrupts Service, Accuses Pastor Of Having Affair With Her Daughter

      RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 1:20 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,689
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 11, 2017 at 1:20 PM
    2. siteadmin
      World

      [Video] Shocking Moment A Russian Man Attacks A Woman Outside Night Club

      siteadmin, Oct 8, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,149
      siteadmin
      Oct 8, 2017
    3. siteadmin
      World

      'Dead' Woman Fights To Prove To Spanish Authorities That She Is Still Alive

      siteadmin, Sep 29, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      879
      siteadmin
      Sep 29, 2017
    4. siteadmin
      World

      [Photo] Donald Trump's Son In-Law Is A Woman, On New York's Voters Register

      siteadmin, Sep 27, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      687
      siteadmin
      Sep 27, 2017
    5. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Obama Eats Pork Soup At a Street Shop

      Oluogunjobi, May 24, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      821
      Oluogunjobi
      May 24, 2016
    6. Jules
      World

      Vietnam Nurse Admits Killing Newborns with Wrong Injection

      Jules, Apr 3, 2014, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      921
      Jules
      Apr 3, 2014
    7. Jules
      World

      Jungle men: 40 years after Vietnam War; father and son found still hiding

      Jules, Aug 9, 2013, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      380
      Jules
      Aug 9, 2013

    Comments