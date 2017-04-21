President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic incident that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, Thursday night. No fewer than 30 people lost their lives in a viewing center in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Thursday night while watching the Europa League clash between Manchester United and Anderlect after a high tension cable fell on them. In a condolence message signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserates with the government and people of Cross River State, and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident Buhari also commended the State Government for the prompt action in setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident, and its offer of assistance to the victims and their families. The President offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden demise is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation. He prays that God Almighty will grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn their irreparable loss.