Metro Views from Rwanda: How African countries can achieve Universal Health Coverage – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A call on African countries to reinvigorate their quest for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 rang out from the hills of Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, a fortnight ago.

The event was one of the largest biennial health gatherings in the continent – the Africa Health Agenda International …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Oq9fZ7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top