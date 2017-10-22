Submit Post Advertise

Metro Vigilante Shoots Self Dead While Testing New Gunshot Charm

    A show of bravery and gallantry turned awful as a member of Isan Gona Vigilante Group, Ahmadu Maikare of Gidan Jimina village of Malumfashi LGA shot himself dead while testing a new charm meant to protect him from gunshots.

    It was gathered that members of the vigilante group had converged at the residence of their leader, Sumaila Rabiu, at Dubul village in Matazu LGA to take part in a traditional ceremony and initiate new members when the incident happened.

    Maikare was in the middle of the gathering to display the charms.

    He wrapped himself up in the charms, did incantations, picked a dane gun and fired on himself. He died instantly.

    Members of the vigilante groups fled after the incident. His relatives and friends stayed back to remove his corpse.

    The Police Public Relation DSP Gambo Isah has since confirmed the incidence and said investigation on going on the matter.
     

