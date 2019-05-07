Nigeria and Villarreal super teen, Samuel Chukwueze, has been ranked as Africa’s most valuable Under-20 player in Europe’s top five leagues.
According to the study by CIES Football Observatory, the Switzerland-based organization, valued the Nigerian international to worth €35 million, which makes him the 12th most expensive Under-20 player …
