Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany’s father has become the first black mayor in Belgium, after he was voted by his local community.
Pierre Kompany, a mechanical engineer born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who arrived in Belgium in 1975 as a refugee topped …
