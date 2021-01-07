Chinedu Iroka
Violence: Facebook, Twitter ban Donald Trump from platform - First Reports
For the first time in history, Facebook and Twitter have banned a sitting president of the United States from accessing and using their platforms. FIRST RREPORTS report that Twitter has slammed a 12-hour ban on Donald Trump’s account which has over 88 million followers. According to the...
