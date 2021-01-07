World Violence: Facebook, Twitter ban Donald Trump from platform – First Reports


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
firstreportsonline.com

Violence: Facebook, Twitter ban Donald Trump from platform - First Reports

For the first time in history, Facebook and Twitter have banned a sitting president of the United States from accessing and using their platforms. FIRST RREPORTS report that Twitter has slammed a 12-hour ban on Donald Trump’s account which has over 88 million followers. According to the...
firstreportsonline.com firstreportsonline.com
 

Similar threads

C
World Twitter tells Trump what to do to get his banned account back – First Reports
Replies
0
Views
44
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
World Twitter bans Donald Trump Jr. – PM News
Replies
0
Views
505
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
World TikTok launches legal action against Donald Trump following US ban – Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
393
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
World Why Igbos supported Donald Trump – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
352
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
World Mary Trump sues Donald Trump over family business – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
514
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top