Dancehall star, Burna Boy is pictured with his famous grandfather, Benson Idonije, who also can be seen showing the singer how to properly do the Fela signature pose.
Mr. Benson Idonije is popularly known for being the first band manager of late legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Kuti....
