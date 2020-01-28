The federal government has said the speculated plan by the US to add Nigeria to its existing list of visa travel ban countries is ill-conceived.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday in London during an interview session...
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2uHkC96
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday in London during an interview session...
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2uHkC96
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]