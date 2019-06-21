The anti-graft agency, EFCC, on Thursday re-arraigned an American, Marco Ramirez, for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of $565,000.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it charged Mr Ramirez before a judge, Mojisola Dada, on an amended 12-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence. …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/31MbiwZ
