Business Visionscape allays fear of investors on bond payment – Newtelegraph

#1
Visionscape Sanitation Services has allayed the fears of investors over the Lagos State’s Government default in paying the Green Note.

The statement is coming from Visionscape Sanitation Service, the company contracted to handle waste management in Lagos State after missing the payment of the Green Note …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TERASs

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top