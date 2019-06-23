advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Business Vodacom is leaving Nigeria and will sell 100% of its subsidiary. – Nairametrics

Vodacom Group has announced it is selling it’s business unit in Nigeria, the largest telecommunications market in Africa. The South African network operator disclosed that it is selling 100% of its subsidiary.

Vodacom is selling to Synergy Communications, who will acquire 100% of Vodacom Business Africa’s (VBA) …

